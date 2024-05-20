Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: Senior Enlisted Leaders Symposium [Image 13 of 13]

    ACDC: Senior Enlisted Leaders Symposium

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Senior leaders with the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Philippine Marine Corps, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Coast Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps pose for a photo at a senior enlisted leaders symposium at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

