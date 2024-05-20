Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month [Image 13 of 18]

    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Wiesbaden community members and military gather to pay tribute to the remarkable contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness center at Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 22, 2024.

    The yearly event, hosted by 56th Artillery Command along with members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community group, featured guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer 4, Rithner Nakasone, supply systems technician with U.S. Army Europe and Africa and showcased traditional foods, dancing, music and displays of cultural items. The theme of this year's celebration is “Advancing leaders through innovation”. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8428912
    VIRIN: 240522-A-YQ762-1316
    Resolution: 5000x3125
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month [Image 18 of 18], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiin and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month
    Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    AsianAmerican
    featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    Armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT