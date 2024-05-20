ACDC: Senior Enlisted Leaders Symposium

Philippine Marine Corps Senior Master Sgt. Rommel Carbon, the Command Sergeant Major of the Philippine Marine Corps, presents a gift to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Elena Rodriguez, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Sergeant Major, at a senior enlisted leaders symposium at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Rodriguez is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

