Wiesbaden community celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month

Wiesbaden community members and military gather to pay tribute to the remarkable contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance month at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness center at Clay Kaserne, Germany, May 22, 2024.



The yearly event, hosted by 56th Artillery Command along with members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community group, featured guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer 4, Rithner Nakasone, supply systems technician with U.S. Army Europe and Africa and showcased traditional foods, dancing, music and displays of cultural items. The theme of this year's celebration is “Advancing leaders through innovation”. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

