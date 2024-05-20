Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: Senior Enlisted Leaders Symposium [Image 4 of 13]

    ACDC: Senior Enlisted Leaders Symposium

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Rusty Jones, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit Operations Chief, listens to discussions at a senior enlisted leaders symposium at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Jones is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 06:11
    Photo ID: 8428901
    VIRIN: 240522-M-XU431-2247
    Resolution: 5897x3931
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH
    Joint Force
    ACDC
    Marines
    PMC
    13THMEU
    FriendsPartnersAllies

