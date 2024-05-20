PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2024) Seaman Abimael Gomez, right, from Los Angeles, steers the ship at the helm in the pilot house of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 04:52
|Photo ID:
|8428828
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-AT887-1003
|Resolution:
|5961x3978
|Size:
|965.71 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT