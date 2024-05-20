Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaching Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Breaching Operations

    FINLAND

    05.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    From left to right U.S. Army Sgt. Brendan Sugrue, Sgt. Chris Everest and Spc. Nate Chaloux, assigned to the 251st Engineer Company, Maine Army National Guard from Norway, Maine, provides security during a simulated conduct breach training near Sodankyla, Finland, May 22, 2024. The 251st Engineer Company, Maine Army National Guard is in Finland as a part of Defender Europe 2024 and seeks to demonstrate U.S. Army Europe’s ability to quickly aggregate combat power in Eastern Europe.

    DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gavin Hardy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024
    Photo ID: 8428706
    VIRIN: 240523-A-EJ325-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaching Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    Finland
    StrongerTogether
    allied partnerships
    Immediate Reponse
    Defender24

