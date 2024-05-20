U.S. MARINES ON OKINAWA FIRST TO KICKSTART THE IMPLEMENTATION OF JAPANESE INDUSTRIAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ORDINANCE CHANGES / 在沖米海兵隊、日本の労働安全衛生規則改正施行にいち早く着手

Japanese base employees listen to a one-day special land transportation safety & health training for liftgate, Jan. 16, 2024. Marine Corps Installations Pacific Safety Office held a series of one-day special land transportation safety & health training for the liftgate, a device attached to a vehicle’s rear to lift and lower cargo from the vehicle bed to ground level, to Japanese employees working on Marine Corps bases in Okinawa in January 2024. Their office was the first to put this regulation, which covers the highest standards across U.S. and Japanese standards, into action among all U.S. service branches in Japan.



2024年1月16日、テールゲートリフターに関しての一日陸上輸送安全衛生特別講習に耳を傾ける日本人基地従業員ら。米海兵隊太平洋基地安全部は２０２４年１月、沖縄の海兵隊基地で働く日本人従業員を対象に、一連のテールゲートリフター（荷台から荷物を地上まで上げ下ろしするために車両の後部に取り付ける装置）の一日陸上輸送安全衛生特別講習を実施した。同安全部は、日米の最高基準を網羅するこの規則を、在日米軍全軍の中で最初に施行した。

