Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 7 of 11]

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade wait to enter and clear a building during an urban operations subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 02:05
    Photo ID: 8428670
    VIRIN: 240522-M-HB658-2118
    Resolution: 3311x4967
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 11 of 11], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training
    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT