ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training

Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade enter a building to begin a clear during an urban operations subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, May 22, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH