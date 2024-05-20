Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joining the backbone of the USAF

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    Kadena hosted its first quarterly noncommissioned officer induction ceremony to celebrate new Staff Sgts.This was the first quarter’s iteration of the Rising 5/6 council’s new initiative to honor Airmen promoted to noncommissioned officer.

    This work, Joining the backbone of the USAF [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

