LA Fleet Week 2024: Habitat for Humanity

U.S. Navy Sailors from Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) One pose for a group photo with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 23, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|05.23.2024
|05.23.2024 19:17
|8428220
|240523-N-BT947-1305
|6720x4480
|1.8 MB
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|2
|0
