    Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program [Image 3 of 11]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Members of Hawaii Army National Guard C Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing conduct UH-60 Black Hawk water bucket training May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. (ret) Andrew L Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 18:04
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    State Partnership Program

