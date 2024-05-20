Hawaii Army National Guard Hosts Philippine Air Force for Rotary Wing Aviation Exchange Under State Partnership Program

Members of Hawaii Army National Guard C Company, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and the Philippine Air Force 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing conduct UH-60 Black Hawk water bucket training May 21, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Maintenance and Standardization Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. (ret) Andrew L Jackson)

