    MEDCoE Soldiers compete to be the Best of the Best

    JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence chief of staff, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Sgt. 1st Class Angel Rangel-Garcia, the 2024 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year at the Best of the Best Awards Ceremony, May 17, 2024. Rangel-Garcia, a drill sergeant with the 264th Medical Battalion, also earned the Silver German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge during the 2024 MEDCoE Best of the Best, a four-day competition held on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis from 13-17 May. Photo by Erin Perez

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 18:02
    VIRIN: 240517-A-SK413-1321
    Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Soldiers compete to be the Best of the Best, by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

