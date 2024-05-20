Col. Aristotle Vaseliades, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence chief of staff, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Sgt. 1st Class Angel Rangel-Garcia, the 2024 MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year at the Best of the Best Awards Ceremony, May 17, 2024. Rangel-Garcia, a drill sergeant with the 264th Medical Battalion, also earned the Silver German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge during the 2024 MEDCoE Best of the Best, a four-day competition held on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis from 13-17 May. Photo by Erin Perez

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 18:02 Photo ID: 8428098 VIRIN: 240517-A-SK413-1321 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE Soldiers compete to be the Best of the Best, by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.