    New York Fleet Week [Image 8 of 9]

    New York Fleet Week

    WEST SAYVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon conduct their “rifle inspection” sequence at the New York Fleet Week at Sayville High School, West Sayville, N.Y., May 23, 2024. The 36th New York Fleet Week is an annual celebration where locals have the opportunity to interact with U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and learn about new maritime capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8427732
    VIRIN: 240522-M-UM973-2106
    Resolution: 6233x4157
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WEST SAYVILLE, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Fleet Week [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

