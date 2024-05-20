Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon conduct their “long line” sequence at the New York Fleet Week at Sayville High School, West Sayville, N.Y., May 23, 2024. The 36th New York Fleet Week is an annual celebration where locals have the opportunity to interact with U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and learn about new maritime capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:27 Photo ID: 8427730 VIRIN: 240522-M-UM973-1088 Resolution: 6836x4560 Size: 1.55 MB Location: WEST SAYVILLE, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York Fleet Week [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.