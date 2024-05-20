Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Parade of Wreaths ceremony honors fallen heroes [Image 2 of 6]

    2024 Parade of Wreaths ceremony honors fallen heroes

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A youth choir sings during the Parade of Wreaths Ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 23, 2024. The event honors service members and police personnel who have given their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Parade of Wreaths ceremony honors fallen heroes [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Memorial Day
    JB MDL

