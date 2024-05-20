CARAT Indonesia 24: LCU Operations

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) monitor an Indonesia Navy landing craft, utility, as it approaches the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) following the closing ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2024 while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 20, 2024. This year’s exercise coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

