Eager Lion 24, Forward Observers

U.S. Army Sgt. Katherine Erhardt, assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, observes rounds shot by mortarmen at the mortar firing point during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 15, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino)

