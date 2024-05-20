Hospital corpsman second class Ian Schmidt, left, and Hospital Corpsman third class Jeremy Black, both en-route care corpsmen assigned to Second Medical Battalion, prepare a patient for movement using the sked basic rescue system during a litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course, at the Healthcare Simulation and Bio-skills Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 15, 2024.
|05.15.2024
|05.23.2024 09:51
|8426146
|240515-N-FB730-1048
|5421x4958
|2.62 MB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|4
|0
This work, Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
