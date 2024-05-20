Hospital Corpsman third class Wyatt Tubbs, an en-route care corpsman, assigned to Second Medical Battalion, demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet during a litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course, at the Healthcare Simulation and Bio-skills Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 15, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 09:51
|Photo ID:
|8426144
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-FB730-1024
|Resolution:
|5561x5272
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
