Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion.

Hospital Corpsman third class Wyatt Tubbs, an en-route care corpsman, assigned to Second Medical Battalion, demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet during a litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course, at the Healthcare Simulation and Bio-skills Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 15, 2024.

