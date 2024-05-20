Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion. [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Hospital Corpsman third class Wyatt Tubbs, an en-route care corpsman, assigned to Second Medical Battalion, demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet during a litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course, at the Healthcare Simulation and Bio-skills Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, May 15, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 09:51
    Photo ID: 8426144
    VIRIN: 240515-N-FB730-1024
    Resolution: 5561x5272
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion.
    Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion.
    Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion.
    Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion.
    Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Simulation
    Casualty Assessment
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    EMF - Kilo
    Litter bearing
    2D Marine Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT