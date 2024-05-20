Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 09:51 Photo ID: 8426143 VIRIN: 240515-N-FB730-1014 Resolution: 5504x5590 Size: 3.66 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sailors attend litter bearing/ casualty assessment training course held by en-route care corpsmen assigned to 2D Medical Battalion. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.