    U.S. Naval Academy Morning Colors [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Naval Academy Morning Colors

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 23, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen conduct morning colors during commissioning week. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

