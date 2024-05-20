ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 23, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen conduct morning colors during commissioning week. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8425918
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-BD231-1027
|Resolution:
|2000x3000
|Size:
|499.07 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy Morning Colors [Image 7 of 7], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
