U.S. Naval Academy Morning Colors

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 23, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen conduct morning colors during commissioning week. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

