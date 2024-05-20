Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara [Image 8 of 9]

    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

    DJIBOUTI

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron operate a Side by Vehicle (SXV) at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. The SXV is a Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle that can be used to move equipment, personnel or patients to different locations with the potential to be used as a moving communication center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:11
    Photo ID: 8425717
    VIRIN: 240522-F-TK834-8394
    Resolution: 4978x3556
    Size: 967.73 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara
    449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Grand Bara
    USAF
    82nd ERQS
    449 AEG
    SXV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT