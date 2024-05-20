U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron operate a Side by Vehicle (SXV) at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. The SXV is a Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle that can be used to move equipment, personnel or patients to different locations with the potential to be used as a moving communication center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:11 Photo ID: 8425717 VIRIN: 240522-F-TK834-8394 Resolution: 4978x3556 Size: 967.73 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.