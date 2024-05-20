449 AEG Rescue training at Grand Bara

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron operate a Side by Vehicle (SXV) at Grand Bara, Djibouti, May 22, 2024. The SXV is a Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle that can be used to move equipment, personnel or patients to different locations with the potential to be used as a moving communication center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
