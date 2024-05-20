A Royal Jordanian Navy service member pulls security during the final maritime training exercise in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Aqaba, Jordan, May 21, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8425558
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-RM303-1095
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|AQABA, JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
