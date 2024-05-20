A Royal Jordanian Navy service member pulls security during the final maritime training exercise in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Aqaba, Jordan, May 21, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez)

