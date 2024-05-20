U.S. service members and Royal Jordanian Navy service members perform mock tactical combat casualty care during the final maritime training exercise in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Aqaba, Jordan, May 21, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez)

