    final maritime training exercise in support of Eager Lion 2024 [Image 5 of 11]

    final maritime training exercise in support of Eager Lion 2024

    AQABA, JORDAN

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces service members undergo mock biohazard decontamination during the final maritime training exercise in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Aqaba, Jordan, May 21, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8425542
    VIRIN: 240521-A-RM303-1092
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: AQABA, JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, final maritime training exercise in support of Eager Lion 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24

