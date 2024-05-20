U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Decker speaks on the consequences of a DUI he received in 2013, during an interview for a DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. This photo is part of a series designed to inform viewers of local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
DUI Stories Ep. 1: ‘The enduring scars of a single, fateful decision’
