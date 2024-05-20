Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DUI Stories Ep. 1: ‘The enduring scars of a single, fateful decision’

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Decker speaks on the consequences of a DUI he received in 2013, during an interview for a DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. This photo is part of a series designed to inform viewers of local resources and alternative options to drinking and driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 01:48
    Photo ID: 8425324
    VIRIN: 240509-F-EX065-1002
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUI Stories Ep. 1: ‘The enduring scars of a single, fateful decision’, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    don’t drink and drive
    know your limits
    DUI Prevention and Reduction campaign
    know your resources

