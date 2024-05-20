May 2024 All Hands Award Quarters event at NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (May 22, 2024) Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown presents a civilian certificate of appreciation to Steve McDonald, an instructor assigned to NWS Yorktown’s Security Department. The award was presented during an all hands awards event held at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

