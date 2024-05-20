Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2024 All Hands Award Quarters event at NWS Yorktown [Image 4 of 19]

    May 2024 All Hands Award Quarters event at NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (May 22, 2024) Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown presents a 20-year length of service award to Elijah Smith, assigned to NWS Yorktown’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department. The award was presented during an all hands awards event held at the installation’s Nelson Chapel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2024 All Hands Award Quarters event at NWS Yorktown [Image 19 of 19], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Award Quarters
    Nelson Chapel

