USS Tripoli Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Brian Silva, from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, mans a M2HB .50-Caliber machine gun aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
