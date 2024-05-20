USS Tripoli Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution

240521-N-IL330-1134
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Jennifer Mendez, from Los Angeles, records turbine information aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 21, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
