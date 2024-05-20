Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines pose in Times Square

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (May 22,2024) Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Will Watson, director, Governmental and Public Affairs, left, poses with U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines in Times Square during Fleet Week New York, May 22, 2024. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    TAGS

    FWNY
    FWNY 2024

