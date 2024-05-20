U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines pose in Times Square

NEW YORK (May 22,2024) Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Will Watson, director, Governmental and Public Affairs, left, poses with U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines in Times Square during Fleet Week New York, May 22, 2024. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

