Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol [Image 2 of 12]

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Browning, a rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Missouri, stops to observe a potential patrol route during a combined reconnaissance patrol as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8424995
    VIRIN: 240521-M-HY848-1018
    Resolution: 4833x7246
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol
    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    Jungle
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT