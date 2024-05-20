U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Browning, a rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Missouri, stops to observe a potential patrol route during a combined reconnaissance patrol as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 20:25 Photo ID: 8424995 VIRIN: 240521-M-HY848-1018 Resolution: 4833x7246 Size: 2.16 MB Location: SAN VICENTE, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Reconnaissance Patrol [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.