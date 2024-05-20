Continuing the mission to fully restore Baltimore’s federal channel

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, gets a closer look of what remains of “Section 4” wreckage in the Fort McHenry Federal Channel May 22, 2024.



Unified Command executed the May 13 controlled demolition of Section 4, a 10-million-pound steel truss which had pinned the M/V Dali at the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge for nearly seven weeks. Unified Command cleared the federal channel May 20 to an operational width of 400 feet and depth of 50 feet. This allows for the unrestricted transit of all deep-draft commercial vessels in and out of the Port of Baltimore previously able to move through the federal channel prior to the bridge collapse.

