Continuing the mission to fully restore Baltimore’s federal channel

“Once we’ve cleared the 50-foot-deep Fort McHenry Federal Channel, the Baltimore District will maintain this critical waterway as we have for the last 107 years,” said Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander (left). “We will continue coordinating with our long-standing partners in the U.S. Coast Guard and the Maryland Port Administration.”



Unified Command executed the May 13 controlled demolition of Section 4, a 10-million-pound steel truss which had pinned the M/V Dali at the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge for nearly seven weeks. Unified Command cleared the federal channel May 20 to an operational width of 400 feet and depth of 50 feet. This allows for the unrestricted transit of all deep-draft commercial vessels in and out of the Port of Baltimore previously able to move through the federal channel prior to the bridge collapse.

