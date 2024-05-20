Know Your Defender Staff Sgt. Christopher Arnaudin

Meet Staff Sgt. Christopher Arnaudin, a combat engineer assigned to the 251st Engineer Company, Maine Army National Guard out of Norway, Maine.



“A combat engineer does basic infantry tasks,” said Arnaudin. “But also reconnaissance, route clearing and demolition.”



When asked what his favorite part of the job is, Arnaudin said, “Demolition for sure.”



The 251st Engineer Company is in Finland participating in Defender Europe 2024.



“I know Finland is a pretty new NATO partner so we may not fully understand their capabilities yet,” said Arnaudin. “But we’re on their field so we can learn what they can do on their terrain and hopefully in the future we can teach them what we do on ours.”



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024