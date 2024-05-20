Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Houston Severe Storms and Flooding Disaster Survivor Assistance and Storm Damage [Image 1 of 10]

    Houston Severe Storms and Flooding Disaster Survivor Assistance and Storm Damage

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Antawne Jackson  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Houston, TX – Imagery of storm damage throughout Houston neighborhoods, FEMA staff and Non-Profit organizations distributing supplies to survivors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:18
    VIRIN: 240521-D-AJ213-9310
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    This work, Houston Severe Storms and Flooding Disaster Survivor Assistance and Storm Damage [Image 10 of 10], by Antawne Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    storm damage
    FEMA
    flooding
    severe storms

