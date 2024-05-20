Houston, TX – Imagery of storm damage throughout Houston neighborhoods, FEMA staff and Non-Profit organizations distributing supplies to survivors.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8424801
|VIRIN:
|240521-D-AJ213-9310
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Houston Severe Storms and Flooding Disaster Survivor Assistance and Storm Damage [Image 10 of 10], by Antawne Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
