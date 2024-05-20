Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students [Image 2 of 5]

    The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Veronica Hengehold, a San Antonio, Texas native, communications chief with Communications Training Battalion, Marine Corps Communication- Electronics School, Training and Education Command, reads a book with her child during the Kinder Round-Up event hosted by the Combat Center School Liaison at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 15, 2024. The Kinder Round-Up event provides essential information and resources from local elementary schools to families with kindergarten-aged children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8424790
    VIRIN: 240515-M-UY548-1039
    Resolution: 6985x4659
    Size: 15.75 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
