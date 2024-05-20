The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Veronica Hengehold, a San Antonio, Texas native, communications chief with Communications Training Battalion, Marine Corps Communication- Electronics School, Training and Education Command, reads a book with her child during the Kinder Round-Up event hosted by the Combat Center School Liaison at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 15, 2024. The Kinder Round-Up event provides essential information and resources from local elementary schools to families with kindergarten-aged children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8424790
|VIRIN:
|240515-M-UY548-1039
|Resolution:
|6985x4659
|Size:
|15.75 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
