The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Veronica Hengehold, a San Antonio, Texas native, communications chief with Communications Training Battalion, Marine Corps Communication- Electronics School, Training and Education Command, reads a book with her child during the Kinder Round-Up event hosted by the Combat Center School Liaison at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 15, 2024. The Kinder Round-Up event provides essential information and resources from local elementary schools to families with kindergarten-aged children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Jones)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US