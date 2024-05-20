A child plays in the sandbox during the Kinder Round-Up event hosted by the Combat Center School Liaison at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 15, 2024. The Kinder Round-Up event provides essential information and resources from local elementary schools to families with kindergarten-aged children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8424789
|VIRIN:
|240515-M-UY548-1069
|Resolution:
|5133x7696
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Aidan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
