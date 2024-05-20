Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students [Image 1 of 5]

    The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A child plays in the sandbox during the Kinder Round-Up event hosted by the Combat Center School Liaison at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 15, 2024. The Kinder Round-Up event provides essential information and resources from local elementary schools to families with kindergarten-aged children. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8424789
    VIRIN: 240515-M-UY548-1069
    Resolution: 5133x7696
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Combat Center hosts Kinder Round-Up event for future elementary students [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Aidan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCCS
    Military Families
    Students
    Morongo Unified School District
    USMCNEWS
    Base Resources

