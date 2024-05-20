240520-N-VH871-1812 VANDENBERG SFB, Calif. (May 20th, 2024) – Capt. Gordon ‘Tres’ Meek III, Chief of Staff, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, left, smooths fresh concrete during a site visit to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, as they conduct Airfield Damage Repair during a Field Training Exercise. This evaluation and qualification process aims to prepare the battalion for contingency operations while deployed forward. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:01 Photo ID: 8424786 VIRIN: 240520-N-VH871-1812 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.1 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airfield Damage Repair at Vandenberg SFB (NMCB-3) [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.