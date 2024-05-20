Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield Damage Repair at Vandenberg SFB (NMCB-3) [Image 23 of 23]

    Airfield Damage Repair at Vandenberg SFB (NMCB-3)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    240520-N-VH871-1812 VANDENBERG SFB, Calif. (May 20th, 2024) – Capt. Gordon ‘Tres’ Meek III, Chief of Staff, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, left, smooths fresh concrete during a site visit to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, as they conduct Airfield Damage Repair during a Field Training Exercise. This evaluation and qualification process aims to prepare the battalion for contingency operations while deployed forward. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

