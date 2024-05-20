240520-N-VH871-1812 VANDENBERG SFB, Calif. (May 20th, 2024) – Capt. Gordon ‘Tres’ Meek III, Chief of Staff, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, left, smooths fresh concrete during a site visit to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, as they conduct Airfield Damage Repair during a Field Training Exercise. This evaluation and qualification process aims to prepare the battalion for contingency operations while deployed forward. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8424786
|VIRIN:
|240520-N-VH871-1812
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airfield Damage Repair at Vandenberg SFB (NMCB-3) [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
