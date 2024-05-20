Airfield Damage Repair at Vandenberg SFB (NMCB-3)

240520-N-VH871-1765 VANDENBERG SFB, Calif. (May 20th, 2024) – Utilitiesman 1st Class Joshua Nikkel, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, rakes concrete as part of Airfield Damage Repair during a Field Training Exercise. This evaluation and qualification process aims to prepare the battalion for contingency operations while deployed forward. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 Location: CA, US