Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage [Image 11 of 11]

    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Antawne Jackson  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Houston, TX – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited Houston neighborhoods to survey storm damage from recent severe storms and flooding, and also participated in a press conference held by city state, and federal officials.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8424784
    VIRIN: 240521-D-AJ213-6411
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage [Image 11 of 11], by Antawne Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage
    FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    storm damage
    FEMA
    flooding
    Deanne Criswell
    severe storms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT