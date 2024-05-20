Houston, TX – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited Houston neighborhoods to survey storm damage from recent severe storms and flooding, and also participated in a press conference held by city state, and federal officials.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8424784
|VIRIN:
|240521-D-AJ213-6411
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage [Image 11 of 11], by Antawne Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT