Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8424784 VIRIN: 240521-D-AJ213-6411 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 5.95 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Administrator Visits Houston Texas To Survey Storm Damage [Image 11 of 11], by Antawne Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.