From left Agent S. Diaz and Agent J. Burgos, both with the Puerto Rico Police Department K-9 Unit, pose for a photo with their dogs at the 156th Wing airfield during Operation Noble Eagle at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 27, 2023. In support of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, Air Forces Northern deployed aircraft to Muñiz ANGB to execute Operation Noble Eagle, where the Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support, and hangar space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2024 17:31 Photo ID: 8424680 VIRIN: 231227-Z-AP021-1015 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.31 MB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.