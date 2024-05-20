Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico [Image 14 of 17]

    Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, takes off from the 156th Wing airfield during Operation Noble Eagle at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 27, 2023. In support of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, Air Forces Northern deployed aircraft to Muñiz ANGB to execute Operation Noble Eagle, where the Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support, and hangar space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 17:31
    Location: PR
    This work, Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

