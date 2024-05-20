Operation Noble Eagle at Puerto Rico

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kyle Mckinney and Airman 1st Class Hope Stitely, both crew chiefs assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, conduct maintenance on a F-16C Fighting Falcon during Operation Noble Eagle at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 28, 2023. In support of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, Air Forces Northern deployed aircraft to Muñiz ANGB to execute Operation Noble Eagle, where the Puerto Rico Air National Guard provided logistical support, command and control, airfield operations support, and hangar space. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

