BACH Participates in Division Run

The Week of the Eagles launched with a spirited Division Run this morning! BACH Soldiers and command teams joined alongside the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) units, displaying camaraderie for the early morning run despite the looming rain clouds. AIR ASSAULT!!!
